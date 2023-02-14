Mostly sunny skies, light winds, and temperatures close to 50 this afternoon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — More sunshine in store for Tuesday and much less wind. We'll tack on a few degrees in the temperature department into the upper 40s with high clouds filtering in for the afternoon. It'll get gusty again Tuesday night with some scattered showers as temperatures remain mild in the 40s. Highs by Wednesday reach near 60 degrees. Winds along the lake will gust near 45mph. Showers Thursday with temperatures in the 50s. Back to winter on Friday with temperatures in the 20s and snow showers.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Clear and frosty, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy and windy, upper 50s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Showers, near 50.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, upper 20s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Windy, upper 30s.

