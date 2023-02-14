Watch Now
Mostly sunny skies, light winds, and temperatures close to 50 this afternoon.

High pressure will build in bringing mostly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures to the area.
Tuesday Weather
Posted at 7:43 AM, Feb 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-14 07:43:33-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — More sunshine in store for Tuesday and much less wind. We'll tack on a few degrees in the temperature department into the upper 40s with high clouds filtering in for the afternoon. It'll get gusty again Tuesday night with some scattered showers as temperatures remain mild in the 40s. Highs by Wednesday reach near 60 degrees. Winds along the lake will gust near 45mph. Showers Thursday with temperatures in the 50s. Back to winter on Friday with temperatures in the 20s and snow showers.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Clear and frosty, upper 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy and windy, upper 50s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Showers, near 50.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, upper 20s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, upper 20s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 20s.
AFTERNOON: Windy, upper 30s.

