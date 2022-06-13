Watch
Weather

Actions

Mostly sunny Monday for WNY

Sunny and pleasant this afternoon
Monday Weather
generic-7-wkbw-2022-logo.jpg
Posted at 8:02 AM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 08:02:50-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will build into Western New York today and bring mostly skies to the area today. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid 70s which is normal for this time of year. Highs near 80 are expected on Tuesday with highs near 90 on Wednesday.

MONDAY
MORNING: Patchy fog, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Showers across the Southern Tier, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Isolated storms, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Hot, near 90.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 70s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. storms, mid 80s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018