Mostly sunny Monday for WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will build into Western New York today and bring mostly skies to the area today. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid 70s which is normal for this time of year. Highs near 80 are expected on Tuesday with highs near 90 on Wednesday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Showers across the Southern Tier, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Isolated storms, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Hot, near 90.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 70s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. storms, mid 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

