Mostly Sunny Memorial Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring sunny, dry, and warm conditions to WNY through Tuesday. A strong cold front moves through WNY on Wednesday with the potential for strong to severe storms during the afternoon hours. Cooler air returns to the region for the end of the week.

The tau Herculids meteor shower peaks tonight. Skies will be mainly clear and should make for some great viewing conditions. The peak is at 1 a.m. and the potential is there for 20-40 meteors per hour.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low to mid 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. storms, near 80.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

