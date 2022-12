Mostly sunny, light winds, and chilly temperatures for your Tuesday!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring sunny and dry conditions to Western New York for today and Wednesday. A strong storm system returns on Thursday with rain, snow, and freezing rain. A wintry mix continues for Friday with lake effect snow Saturday and Sunday.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Clearing skies, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and chilly, low 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow and freezing rain, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Wintry mix, upper 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, mid 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Lake effect snow, low 30s.