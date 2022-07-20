Mostly sunny, hot and humid this afternoon with highs near 90 degrees!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Heat Advisory from 11am through 8pm today for Northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee Counties. Heat index values will range from 95 to 100 degrees.

Mostly sunny, hot and humid with highs near 90 degrees this afternoon. Showers and storms are likely tonight as a cold front moves through. Storms will arrive near 10pm and could be strong to severe. The storms could produce damaging winds and hail. Thursday will be cooler with highs near 80.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

AFTERNOON: Hot and humid, near 90.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Few showers, low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, near 80.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 80s.

