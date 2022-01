Mostly sunny for your Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly sunny with light winds today. Temperatures will top out in the upper 20s. Partly sunny on Tuesday with highs getting close to 40. Our next system arrives on Wednesday with a wintry mix late Wednesday changing to all snow Thursday and Friday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 20s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper teens.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 40.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, near 40.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow, upper 20s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, upper teens.