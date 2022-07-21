BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly sunny skies, breezy and warm today with highs near 80. A slight chance for a shower north and east of Buffalo this morning. Partly cloudy and mild tonight with lows in the 60s. We heat back up on Friday with highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy with a few showers, low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy and warm, low 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-storms, low 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

