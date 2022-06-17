Watch
Weather

Actions

Mostly sunny, breezy and mild for your Friday

Sunny and mild today
Friday Weather
generic-7-wkbw-2022-logo.jpg
Posted at 7:35 AM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 07:35:13-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the 70s today. Winds will increase with winds gusting near 30mph this afternoon. A weak system moves through the area tonight with clouds increasing and a brief shower possible, lows near 50. Cloudy and cool Saturday morning with more sunshine in the afternoon. Sunday will be very comfortable with highs near 70.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and breezy, upper 70s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sunny, near 70.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 80.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018