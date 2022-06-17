Mostly sunny, breezy and mild for your Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the 70s today. Winds will increase with winds gusting near 30mph this afternoon. A weak system moves through the area tonight with clouds increasing and a brief shower possible, lows near 50. Cloudy and cool Saturday morning with more sunshine in the afternoon. Sunday will be very comfortable with highs near 70.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and breezy, upper 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, near 70.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 80.

