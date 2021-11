Mostly sunny and pleasant Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 50s today. Windy and mild with highs in the 60s on Thursday. Rain showers likely later Thursday through early Friday. Rain and snow return this weekend.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 50s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy and breezy, low 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain showers ending, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, low 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, near 40.