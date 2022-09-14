Watch Now
Mostly sunny and pleasant this afternoon with high temperatures in the 70s!

Abundant sunshine for your Wednesday with highs in the 70s.
Wednesday Weather
Posted at 7:39 AM, Sep 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-14 07:39:22-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly sunny and mild today with highs in the 70s. A cold front will usher in cooler air tonight and tomorrow. Highs on Thursday will be in the 60s! High temperatures are back in the 70s Friday through the weekend.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly to mostly sunny, mid 70s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Clear and cool, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 80.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 80.

