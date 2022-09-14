Mostly sunny and pleasant this afternoon with high temperatures in the 70s!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly sunny and mild today with highs in the 70s. A cold front will usher in cooler air tonight and tomorrow. Highs on Thursday will be in the 60s! High temperatures are back in the 70s Friday through the weekend.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly to mostly sunny, mid 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Clear and cool, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 80.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 80.

