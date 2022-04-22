Mostly sunny and pleasant for your Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Highs pressure will bring mostly sunny skies to the area today. Highs today will be in the 50s. Clouds increase tonight with a few showers early on Saturday. Skies clear late Saturday with highs in the 60s on Saturday. 70s return to WNY on Sunday with partly to mostly sunny skies.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 50s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: A few showers, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.
MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 70.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 50.