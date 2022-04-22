Watch
Weather

Actions

Mostly sunny and pleasant for your Friday

Sunny and nice today
Friday Weather
generic-7-wkbw-2022-logo.jpg
Posted at 7:45 AM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 07:45:21-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Highs pressure will bring mostly sunny skies to the area today. Highs today will be in the 50s. Clouds increase tonight with a few showers early on Saturday. Skies clear late Saturday with highs in the 60s on Saturday. 70s return to WNY on Sunday with partly to mostly sunny skies.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 50s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: A few showers, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 70.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 50.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018