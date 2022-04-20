Mostly sunny and milder today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring partly to mostly sunny skies across the area today. Clouds increase,tonight ahead of the next system moves through early Thursday with another round of rain. The rest of the day will see scattered showers and gusty breezes. Skies will clear out on Friday and temperatures will be warmer for the weekend.

WEDNESDAY

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain arrives, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Showers, mid 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Passing shower, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

