Mostly sunny and cooler today; wintry mix on Saturday

Winds will diminish this afternoon
Friday Weather
Posted at 8:32 AM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 08:59:32-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring a good deal of sunshine to WNY today. Winds will be brisk this morning with lighter winds this afternoon. Saturday the next system moves in bringing snow to Buffalo and areas to the north. A snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain mixture expected south of Buffalo. Sunday will be cold enough for lake effect snow south of Buffalo in the morning. Skies will clear in the afternoon.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly sunny, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 40s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Snow arrives, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Snow, sleet and freezing rain, mid 30s

SUNDAY
MORNING: Snow south of Buffalo, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 30.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, upper 30s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 30s.

