Mostly sunny and cooler today; wintry mix on Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring a good deal of sunshine to WNY today. Winds will be brisk this morning with lighter winds this afternoon. Saturday the next system moves in bringing snow to Buffalo and areas to the north. A snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain mixture expected south of Buffalo. Sunday will be cold enough for lake effect snow south of Buffalo in the morning. Skies will clear in the afternoon.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow arrives, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow, sleet and freezing rain, mid 30s

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow south of Buffalo, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 30.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, upper 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 30s.

