Mostly sunny and cool with temperatures only in the 30s this afternoon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring abundant sunshine to the area with temperatures in the mid 30s this afternoon. A warm front arrives on Friday with rain and snow early in the day changing to all rain. Showers and thundershowers on Saturday with highs in the upper 50s. Much cooler on Sunday with highs near 40.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid to upper 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, near 50.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Showers and thundershowers, upper 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 50s.

