Mostly sunny and cool Election Day forecast for Western New York!

Sunny and cool today with milder temperatures tomorrow and Thursday
Tuesday Weather
Posted at 9:03 AM, Nov 08, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will settle over the area through Thursday with dry conditions through this period. Rain is likely on Friday with the remnants of Nicole moving through the area. It will be much cooler this weekend with rain and snow on Saturday and snow on Sunday.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 60.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Rain likely, low 60s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Rain and snow, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, low 40s.

