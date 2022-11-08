Mostly sunny and cool Election Day forecast for Western New York!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will settle over the area through Thursday with dry conditions through this period. Rain is likely on Friday with the remnants of Nicole moving through the area. It will be much cooler this weekend with rain and snow on Saturday and snow on Sunday.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 60.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Rain likely, low 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, low 40s.

