BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Untreated roads, sidewalks, and parking lots could be icy this morning. Mostly sunny and chilly today with highs near 25. Sunny on Friday with highs in the 30s. Temperatures will be milder this weekend with highs in the 40s on Saturday and highs near 60 on Sunday.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 20s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear and cold, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Windy, near 60.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, near 40.

