Mostly sunny and breezy this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly to mostly sunny and breezy today. Temperatures will be in the 40s this afternoon with winds gusting 30 to 40mph. A quiet day on Tuesday with temperatures in the 40s. Winds increase again for Wednesday and Thursday.
MONDAY
MORNING: Partly sunny, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and breezy, upper 40s.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly sunny, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Clouds increase, mid 40s.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Late rain, near 50.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Windy and mild with showers, near 60.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 40.