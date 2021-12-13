Mostly sunny and breezy this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly to mostly sunny and breezy today. Temperatures will be in the 40s this afternoon with winds gusting 30 to 40mph. A quiet day on Tuesday with temperatures in the 40s. Winds increase again for Wednesday and Thursday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and breezy, upper 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Clouds increase, mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Late rain, near 50.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Windy and mild with showers, near 60.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 40.

