Mostly cloudy with sctd. showers and t-showers off and on for your Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A slow-moving area of low pressure will keep our weather unsettled with showers and thundershowers off and on today through Tuesday. Mostly sunny skies expected for Wednesday and Thursday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers and t-showers, mid 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Late clearing, upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, upper 70s.