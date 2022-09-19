Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers for your Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy with sctd. showers and thundershowers today. Some of the downpours could be locally heavy. Showers will arrive close to 9am and end late this afternoon. It should be dry for the game. Skies will clear overnight with lows in the 50s. Sunny and pleasant weather expected on Tuesday. Strong to severe storms return on Wednesday with cooler air for the end of the week.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy with showers arriving near 9am, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers and t-showers, mid 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Strong storms, near 80.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Few showers, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Cool, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 50s.

