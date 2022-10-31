Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Mostly cloudy with a few showers at times today. Highs this afternoon near 60.

Mild with a few showers for your Halloween!
Monday Weather
Posted at 8:03 AM, Oct 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-31 08:03:45-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A weak area of low pressure will move toward Western New York today bringing a few showers to the region at times. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be above normal. Above normal temperatures will stick around through the weekend.

MONDAY
MORNING: A few showers, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 60s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Early showers, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Clearing skies, near 60.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 60s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 60s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 60s.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018