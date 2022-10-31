Mostly cloudy with a few showers at times today. Highs this afternoon near 60.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A weak area of low pressure will move toward Western New York today bringing a few showers to the region at times. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be above normal. Above normal temperatures will stick around through the weekend.
MONDAY
MORNING: A few showers, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 60s.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Early showers, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Clearing skies, near 60.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 60s.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 60s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 60s.