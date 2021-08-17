Mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with sctd. showers today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another warm and muggy day in WNY. Expect the heat and humidity to stick around through the start of the weekend. The best chance for rain this afternoon will be south and east of Buffalo. Our weather will stay unsettled through the start of the weekend.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy with sctd. showers. Near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers and t-showers. Near 80.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Warm and muggy with patchy fog. Near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers and t-showers. Near 80.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy and muggy. Near 70.

AFTERNOON: Warm and humid with sctd. showers and t-showers. Low 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy and humid. Near 70.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with sctd. showers. Low 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Another mild and muggy morning. Near 70.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, warm and humid with afternoon t-showers. Mid 80s.

