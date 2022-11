Mostly cloudy skies with patchy drizzle and fog to start your day!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cloudy skies with drizzle and fog this morning. Skies will clear late in the day with a little sunshine breaking out, highs in the low 60s. High temperatures will be above normal with dry weather Wednesday through Sunday.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Cloudy with drizzle and fog, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny breaks, low 60s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 60.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 70.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.