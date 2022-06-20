Watch
Mostly cloudy Monday for WNY

Temperatures below normal today
Monday Weather
Posted at 6:48 AM, Jun 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-20 06:48:53-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A warm front will approach the area today bringing more cloud cover and a slight shower chance to WNY. Tonight sctd. showers and thundershowers will move through the area. Temperatures warm up on Tuesday with highs back in the 80s. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s on Wednesday with the potential for storms in the afternoon.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Brief shower, low 70s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 80s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. storms, mid 80s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 80.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 80s.

