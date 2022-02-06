Watch
Mostly cloudy Monday

Few flurries return for the evening
7 Weather Forecast 6pm Update, Sunday, February 6
Posted at 6:25 PM, Feb 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-06 18:27:19-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The week starts off with a few snow showers later in the afternoon. Tuesday sees a dip in temperatures back into the 20s. Temperatures remain around the seasonable mark for the majority of the week as well as plenty of chances for snow showers throughout the week

MONDAY
MORNING: 25
AFTERNOON: 36
Seasonable with snow showers

TUESDAY
MORNING: 23
AFTERNOON: 27
Breezy and cold with a few flurries

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 20
AFTERNOON: 37
PM wintry mix

THURSDAY
MORNING: 31
AFTERNOON: 32
Snow showers

FRIDAY
MORNING: 24
AFTERNOON: 36
Snow showers

