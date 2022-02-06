Mostly cloudy Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The week starts off with a few snow showers later in the afternoon. Tuesday sees a dip in temperatures back into the 20s. Temperatures remain around the seasonable mark for the majority of the week as well as plenty of chances for snow showers throughout the week
MONDAY
MORNING: 25
AFTERNOON: 36
Seasonable with snow showers
TUESDAY
MORNING: 23
AFTERNOON: 27
Breezy and cold with a few flurries
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 20
AFTERNOON: 37
PM wintry mix
THURSDAY
MORNING: 31
AFTERNOON: 32
Snow showers
FRIDAY
MORNING: 24
AFTERNOON: 36
Snow showers