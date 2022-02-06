Mostly cloudy Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The week starts off with a few snow showers later in the afternoon. Tuesday sees a dip in temperatures back into the 20s. Temperatures remain around the seasonable mark for the majority of the week as well as plenty of chances for snow showers throughout the week

MONDAY

MORNING: 25

AFTERNOON: 36

Seasonable with snow showers

TUESDAY

MORNING: 23

AFTERNOON: 27

Breezy and cold with a few flurries

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 20

AFTERNOON: 37

PM wintry mix

THURSDAY

MORNING: 31

AFTERNOON: 32

Snow showers

FRIDAY

MORNING: 24

AFTERNOON: 36

Snow showers

