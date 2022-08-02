Mostly cloudy, mild and muggy this morning! Partly sunny skies with temperatures in the 70s this afternoon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cloudy skies this morning with a few showers lingering across the Southern Tier. Skies will clear this afternoon with partly to mostly sunny skies later today. Tonight will be comfortable with lows near 60 degrees. The heat returns on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s. Muggy conditions are back Thursday through Sunday.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Cloudy skies, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers and t-showers, low to mid 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 80.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

