Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler today with rain showers off and on.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cooler air will arrive in Western New York today as temperatures will drop into the 50s this afternoon. Rain showers off and on with a cool breeze for your Thursday. The coolest air of the season will be with us tonight as temperatures drop to near 40 degrees. Abundant sunshine with highs in the 50s on Friday. Partly cloudy with highs in the 60s on Saturday as rain returns on Sunday.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Few showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Breezy and cooler with showers, mid 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 50s.

