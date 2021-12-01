Mostly cloudy and seasonable Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs near 40 this afternoon. Winds and temperatures will increase overnight with rain showers toward Thursday morning. Winds will gust near 40mph on Thursday with temperatures near 50 degrees. A cold front will move through WNY late in the day and temperatures will drop for Friday. Cool temperatures stick around for the weekend.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Breezy with showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with sctd. showers and strong winds, near 50.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Flurries south of Buffalo, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, Upper 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers arrive, near 40.

