Mostly cloudy and quiet today; rain, snow, and strong winds return Wednesday

Winter Weather Advisory for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties from 4pm Wednesday through 1pm Thursday. Expect strong winds with 4 to 7" of snow. Highest snow amounts over extreme Southern Erie County, Southern Wyoming County, and the Chautauqua Ridge.

Wind Advisory from 10pm today through 4am Thursday for Chautauqua and Southern Erie Counties. Winds will gust near 50mph with strongest winds near the Lake Erie shoreline.

Wind Advisory from 10am Wednesday through 4am Thursday for Northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming Counties for winds gusting near 50mph.

Quiet weather today with high pressure keeping the area dry. A strong cold front moves toward Western New York tonight with winds increasing and rain toward morning. Early highs near 50 on Wednesday with temperatures dropping in the afternoon. Rain will change to snow with accumulations likely south of Buffalo late Wednesday through Thursday.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Rain and strong winds, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Windy with snow showers, upper 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow showers south, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy and cool, mid 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Windy with showers, near 50.

