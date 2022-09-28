Mostly cloudy and cool with a few more rain showers expected today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy and cool today with a few showers through early afternoon. Skies will clear on Thursday and sunshine will return to the forecast. Expect dry weather through the weekend.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: A few showers, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 60s.

