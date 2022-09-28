Watch Now
Mostly cloudy and cool with a few more rain showers expected today

Showers will linger through early this afternoon
Wednesday Weather
Posted at 8:00 AM, Sep 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-28 09:30:40-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy and cool today with a few showers through early afternoon. Skies will clear on Thursday and sunshine will return to the forecast. Expect dry weather through the weekend.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: A few showers, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 50s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 60s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 60s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 60s.

