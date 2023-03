Mostly cloudy and cool today with high temperatures near 40 degrees.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy and quiet today with all eyes on Friday. Friday afternoon rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain will arrive in Western New York. Expect a wintry mix south of Buffalo with more snow north.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, upper 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, upper 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.