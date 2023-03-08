Mostly cloudy and chilly today with temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy and chilly today with highs in the low 30s. Another quiet day on Thursday with temperatures in the mid 30s. Our next storm system arrives on Friday with snow likely in the afternoon. The snow will continue into early Saturday with several inches of snow expected south of Buffalo. 1-4 inches of snow for Buffalo and the Northtowns.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Sunny breaks, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow likely, low 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

