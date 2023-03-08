Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Mostly cloudy and chilly today with temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

Quiet weather for today and Thursday. The next storm system arrives on Friday with snow likely.
Wednesday Weather
Posted at 7:38 AM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 07:38:30-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy and chilly today with highs in the low 30s. Another quiet day on Thursday with temperatures in the mid 30s. Our next storm system arrives on Friday with snow likely in the afternoon. The snow will continue into early Saturday with several inches of snow expected south of Buffalo. 1-4 inches of snow for Buffalo and the Northtowns.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Sunny breaks, upper 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 30s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.
AFTERNOON: Snow likely, low 30s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App