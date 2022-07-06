Morning clouds will give way to sunny skies this afternoon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure returns to Western New York bringing mostly sunny skies to area this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Mainly clear and comfortable tonight with lows near 60. Expect dry conditions to persist through the upcoming weekend.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 80.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low to mid 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

