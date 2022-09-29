Morning clouds followed by mostly sunny skies for WNY this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Frost Advisory for all of WNY from 1am to 8am Friday.

Cloudy skies to start your Thursday, but skies will clear and we will have abundant sunshine this afternoon. Expect clear and chilly conditions tonight with lows in the 30s. Mostly sunny on Friday with highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 60.

