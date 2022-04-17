More wintry weather coming our way

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It'll be a fun ride Monday evening through Tuesday with another opportunity for snow showers, especially for the S.Tier where a couple of slushy inches on grassy areas will be possible. Temperatures will finally move in the right direction of spring by the end of the week.

MONDAY-DYNGUS DAY

MORNING: 33

AFTERNOON: 50

Scattered showers in the afternoon. Wet snow showers at night.

TUESDAY

MORNING: 34

AFTERNOON: 42

Rain & snow showers. Cold.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 33

AFTERNOON: 50

Sun & Clouds. Getting temperatures closer to normal.

THURSDAY

MORNING: 44

AFTERNOON: 59

Morning rain showers. Gusty wind.

