Watch
Weather

Actions

More wintry weather coming our way

we're not done with wintry weather yet!
7 Weather Forecast 6pm Update, Sunday, April 17
generic-7-wkbw-2022-logo.jpg
Posted at 6:07 PM, Apr 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-17 18:28:01-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It'll be a fun ride Monday evening through Tuesday with another opportunity for snow showers, especially for the S.Tier where a couple of slushy inches on grassy areas will be possible. Temperatures will finally move in the right direction of spring by the end of the week.

MONDAY-DYNGUS DAY
MORNING: 33
AFTERNOON: 50
Scattered showers in the afternoon. Wet snow showers at night.

TUESDAY
MORNING: 34
AFTERNOON: 42
Rain & snow showers. Cold.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 33
AFTERNOON: 50
Sun & Clouds. Getting temperatures closer to normal.

THURSDAY
MORNING: 44
AFTERNOON: 59
Morning rain showers. Gusty wind.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018