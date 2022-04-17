More wintry weather coming our way

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It'll be a fun ride Monday evening through Tuesday with another opportunity for snow showers, especially for the S.Tier where a couple of slushy inches on grassy areas will be possible. Temperatures will finally move in the right direction of spring by the end of the week.
MONDAY-DYNGUS DAY
MORNING: 33
AFTERNOON: 50
Scattered showers in the afternoon. Wet snow showers at night.
TUESDAY
MORNING: 34
AFTERNOON: 42
Rain & snow showers. Cold.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 33
AFTERNOON: 50
Sun & Clouds. Getting temperatures closer to normal.
THURSDAY
MORNING: 44
AFTERNOON: 59
Morning rain showers. Gusty wind.