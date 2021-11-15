Watch
More wintry weather ahead

Lake effect continues
7 First Alert Forecast 6 pm update, Sunday, November 14
Posted at 8:37 PM, Nov 14, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The weekend ends with lake effect through Monday with more accumulating snow for the hills from this evening through Tuesday morning.

The overnight sees more wintry showers with breezy winds. Wintry showers continue for the areas primarily south and east of Buffalo, especially the S. Tier. Wintry showers begin to wrap up Tuesday morning leaving us with a dry second half of the day. Temperatures pop into the 50s on Wednesday with rain showers. Enjoy those mild temps while you can! The work week will wrap up in the 40s.

MONDAY
MORNING: 34
AFTERNOON: 39
Lake rain/snow showers

TUESDAY
MORNING: 32
AFTERNOON: 38
Wintry showers wrapping up. Then partly cloudy

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 32
AFTERNOON: 42
Rain showers

THURSDAY
MORNING: 40
AFTERNOON: 56
Evening rain/snow showers

FRIDAY
MORNING: 32
AFTERNOON: 38
Rain/snow showers

