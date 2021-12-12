Watch
More sunshine Monday

Winds make mild temperatures feel cooler
7 First Alert Forecast 6 pm Update, Sunday, December 12
Posted at 6:32 PM, Dec 12, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If the strong gusts from Saturday still have you feeling a bit wind-whipped; we've got news: we'll have one more day of gusty breezes, but nowhere near strong to damaging. As well, much-needed sunshine stick around tomorrow too! Clouds return midweek but mild temperatures stay strong. Thursday sees another pop in temperatures and the end of the work week sees temperatures crashing back down to seasonable values (in the mid 30s)

MONDAY
MORNING: 40
AFTERNOON: 44
Sunny & Breezy

TUESDAY
MORNING: 34
AFTERNOON: 45
Mostly cloudy and mild

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 38
AFTERNOON: 49
Cloudy and mild

THURSDAY
MORNING: 50
AFTERNOON: 56
Warmer with PM showers

FRIDAY
MORNING: 33
AFTERNOON: 38
Partly cloudy and chilly

