More sunshine Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If the strong gusts from Saturday still have you feeling a bit wind-whipped; we've got news: we'll have one more day of gusty breezes, but nowhere near strong to damaging. As well, much-needed sunshine stick around tomorrow too! Clouds return midweek but mild temperatures stay strong. Thursday sees another pop in temperatures and the end of the work week sees temperatures crashing back down to seasonable values (in the mid 30s)

MONDAY

MORNING: 40

AFTERNOON: 44

Sunny & Breezy

TUESDAY

MORNING: 34

AFTERNOON: 45

Mostly cloudy and mild

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 38

AFTERNOON: 49

Cloudy and mild

THURSDAY

MORNING: 50

AFTERNOON: 56

Warmer with PM showers

FRIDAY

MORNING: 33

AFTERNOON: 38

Partly cloudy and chilly

