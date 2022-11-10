Watch Now
More sunshine and more unusual warmth today

Highs will be near 70 today. Tomorrow a soaking rain develops as the remnants of Nicole arrive.
Posted at 6:03 AM, Nov 10, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will settle over the area bringing sunny skies and mild temperatures through Thursday. Temperatures top out along the lakeshore and the northtowns in the lower 70s Thursday afternoon. Clouds increase Thursday night with heavy rain for late Friday morning with rain and snow showers on Saturday. Our first lake effect snow event of the season will bring several inches of snow to Ski Country by late Sunday.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Rain develops, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Rain, low 60s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Showers ending near 40.
AFTERNOON: Rain and snow late, low 40s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, upper 20s.
AFTERNOON: Rain/Snow showers, upper 30s.
