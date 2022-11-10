More sunshine and more unusual warmth today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will settle over the area bringing sunny skies and mild temperatures through Thursday. Temperatures top out along the lakeshore and the northtowns in the lower 70s Thursday afternoon. Clouds increase Thursday night with heavy rain for late Friday morning with rain and snow showers on Saturday. Our first lake effect snow event of the season will bring several inches of snow to Ski Country by late Sunday.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain develops, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Rain, low 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Showers ending near 40.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow late, low 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Rain/Snow showers, upper 30s.

