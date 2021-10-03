More shower for Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The overnight is cloudy with a few showers. Another batch of showers arrive in time for the morning commute on Monday. The day ends up being another mild and wet day with rain showers and t-storms. Tuesday is looking to be a dry day. Mid-week sees a pop in temperatures. Temperatures continue to be above normal for the rest of the 7-day.

MONDAY

MORNING: 63

AFTERNOON: 70

Showers and t-storms

TUESDAY

MORNING: 60

AFTERNOON: 70

Mild and mostly cloudy

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 61

AFTERNOON: 74

Warmer with sun & clouds

THURSDAY

MORNING: 63

AFTERNOON: 74

Warmer with rain showers

FRIDAY

MORNING: 62

AFTERNOON: 72

warmer with showers

