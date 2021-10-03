Watch
More shower for Monday

Scattered shower Monday
7 Eyewitness News WKBW
Posted at 7:58 PM, Oct 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-03 19:58:31-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The overnight is cloudy with a few showers. Another batch of showers arrive in time for the morning commute on Monday. The day ends up being another mild and wet day with rain showers and t-storms. Tuesday is looking to be a dry day. Mid-week sees a pop in temperatures. Temperatures continue to be above normal for the rest of the 7-day.

MONDAY
MORNING: 63
AFTERNOON: 70
Showers and t-storms

TUESDAY
MORNING: 60
AFTERNOON: 70
Mild and mostly cloudy

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 61
AFTERNOON: 74
Warmer with sun & clouds

THURSDAY
MORNING: 63
AFTERNOON: 74
Warmer with rain showers

FRIDAY
MORNING: 62
AFTERNOON: 72
warmer with showers

