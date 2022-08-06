More of the same heat and humidity ahead for the weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Patchy areas of fog that formed in the overnight where showers were so persistent during the day on Friday will lift fairly quickly early Saturday. It will stay warm and humid through the weekend, and while both Saturday and Sunday will feature an ample amount of dry time and a fair amount of sun, an isolated shower or brief thunderstorm cannot be ruled out with the heating of the day. The tropical levels of humidity stick around into the start of next week. Bona fide heat relief heads our way with the passage of a cold front late Tuesday night.

FRIDAY

EVENING: Widely scattered showers diminish. Patchy fog overnight. Low: 70.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Hot and humid, upper 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Hot and humid, mid to upper 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Humid. Scattered showers and t-showers, low 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s. Turning less humid.

