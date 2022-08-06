More of the same heat and humidity ahead for the weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Patchy areas of fog that formed in the overnight where showers were so persistent during the day on Friday will lift fairly quickly early Saturday. It will stay warm and humid through the weekend, and while both Saturday and Sunday will feature an ample amount of dry time and a fair amount of sun, an isolated shower or brief thunderstorm cannot be ruled out with the heating of the day. The tropical levels of humidity stick around into the start of next week. Bona fide heat relief heads our way with the passage of a cold front late Tuesday night.
FRIDAY
EVENING: Widely scattered showers diminish. Patchy fog overnight. Low: 70.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 70s.
AFTERNOON: Hot and humid, upper 80s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 70s.
AFTERNOON: Hot and humid, mid to upper 80s.
MONDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Humid. Scattered showers and t-showers, low 80s.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s. Turning less humid.