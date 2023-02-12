More mild weather ahead, turning breezy Monday afternoon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A weakening cold front will head our way on Monday. It will largely bring nothing more than an increase in cloudiness and just a bit more in the way of a breeze. Temperatures will still be well above average topping out in the mid 40s for highs. Expect quiet weather for Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of a more potent storm system that, not unlike the last system, will track to our west. Ahead of it temperatures will soar on increasing southwesterly winds. The track of the system favors another round of strong and gusty winds for some later Thursday night and Friday. We'll keep you posted on those prospects. Much colder air should flow back into the area once the cold front with that storm sweeps through Western NY. That colder air, however, will have little "staying power". And so goes the Winter of '22-'23!

SUNDAY

EVENING: Starlit skies. A slight chill. upper 20s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, low 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sun and clouds, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Increasing clouds.

AFTERNOON: A few scattered showers. Unusually mild. 60.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Showers. 50s/40s

AFTERNOON: Showers. 40s

FRIDAY

MORNING: Blustery, showers, few flakes. 30s

AFTERNOON: Blustery. Few flurries. 30s.

