BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Expect cloudy skies on Saturday with a few lingering early snowflakes. Snow showers return Sunday afternoon. Expect slick conditions if you'll br traveling from the stadium after the game.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Cloudy with flurries, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Wet snow and snow showers, mid 30s.

