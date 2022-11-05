More above average temperatures ahead for Western NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo had a top temp on Saturday of 79 degrees. This was not only a record breaker for the date, but it was also the second highest November temperature on record. Only November 3, 1961 was warmer, when we hit 80 degrees.

A cold front will deliver showers overnight into the early hours of Sunday. Temperatures will drop back into the 60s for highs on Sunday, which is still well above the average. We should find some breaks of sun before the day is out.

Despite the cold front, temperatures will largely remain well above average across Western NY in the new week, with only Tuesday (Election Day), being slightly cooler than normal. There are no big storms in sight, AND, we have more 60 degree weather ahead along with a fair amount of sunshine. Enjoy!

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 60s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 60.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 50s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, lower 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid-50s.