Mix of sun and clouds with rain to wrap up the weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tonight we'll see party cloudy skies as temperatures dip to the lower 50s. Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with rain showers moving in from the southwest in the early afternoon. Showers become more scattered as they continue to push across the rest of WNY through the afternoon. Scattered showers will continue overnight.

Monday will begin with mostly cloudy skies for the morning commute but the ride home will be a different story. Scattered showers and a chance for storms will return in the afternoon and evening. Highs Monday will reach the lower 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Increasing clouds throughout the day, lowers 60s.

AFTERNOON: Chance for scattered passing showers, lower 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, lower 60s.

AFTERNOON: Scattered showers and storms possible, upper 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Rain to continue, upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, lower 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sunshine continues, lower 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Chance for rain, lower 70s.

