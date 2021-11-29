BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A mix of sun and clouds with a few flurries today. A weak disturbance moves through the area tonight and brings a general light snow to the area. Some rain will mix with the snow tomorrow. Wednesday we warm back to near 40 degrees with mid 40s expected on Thursday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy with slick roads, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow likely, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow showers, upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers and breezy, mid 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. flurries, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

