Watch
Weather

Actions

Mix of sun and clouds with a few flurries today

Another chilly day in WNY
items.[0].videoTitle
Wednesday Weather
7_FIRST_ALERT.png
Posted at 7:49 AM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 07:49:16-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A mix of sun and clouds with a few flurries today. A weak disturbance moves through the area tonight and brings a general light snow to the area. Some rain will mix with the snow tomorrow. Wednesday we warm back to near 40 degrees with mid 40s expected on Thursday.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy with slick roads, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 30s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Snow likely, upper 20s.
AFTERNOON: Rain and snow showers, upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers and breezy, mid 40s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Sctd. flurries, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018