Mild start Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Thursday will be an interesting day starting with scattered showers late in the morning and temperatures in the 60s, then things dry out and the clouds clear as wind gusts pick up and temperatures drop into upper 40s. Friday rebounds to seasonable temperatures in the 50s but we can't quite kick the breeze. Friday also does not skate by rain-free. Highs fall below normal for the holiday weekend. Here we go with Saturday! We'll be getting in on the wintry precipitation, primarily south of Buffalo. With temperatures near freezing to start Easter Sunday, we could be looking at opportunities for more wintry precipitation, albeit scattered. Temperatures and remain in the 40s for Monday and Tuesday

THURSDAY

MORNING: 65

AFTERNOON: 57

Scattered showers with falling temperatures

FRIDAY-GOOD FRIDAY

MORNING: 45

AFTERNOON: 55

Windy with sun and clouds

SATURDAY-PASSOVER

MORNING: 41

AFTERNOON: 50

Cooler with showers and wintry showers south and east of Buffalo

SUNDAY-EASTER

MORNING: 31

AFTERNOON: 42

Partly cloudy and chilly

MONDAY

MORNING: 33

AFTERNOON: 48

Scattered showers