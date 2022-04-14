Watch
Mild start Thursday

Scattered late morning showers
7 Weather 6am Update, Thursday, April 14
Posted at 6:41 AM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 07:16:08-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Thursday will be an interesting day starting with scattered showers late in the morning and temperatures in the 60s, then things dry out and the clouds clear as wind gusts pick up and temperatures drop into upper 40s. Friday rebounds to seasonable temperatures in the 50s but we can't quite kick the breeze. Friday also does not skate by rain-free. Highs fall below normal for the holiday weekend. Here we go with Saturday! We'll be getting in on the wintry precipitation, primarily south of Buffalo. With temperatures near freezing to start Easter Sunday, we could be looking at opportunities for more wintry precipitation, albeit scattered. Temperatures and remain in the 40s for Monday and Tuesday

THURSDAY
MORNING: 65
AFTERNOON: 57
Scattered showers with falling temperatures

FRIDAY-GOOD FRIDAY
MORNING: 45
AFTERNOON: 55
Windy with sun and clouds

SATURDAY-PASSOVER
MORNING: 41
AFTERNOON: 50
Cooler with showers and wintry showers south and east of Buffalo

SUNDAY-EASTER
MORNING: 31
AFTERNOON: 42
Partly cloudy and chilly

MONDAY
MORNING: 33
AFTERNOON: 48
Scattered showers

