Mild Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Temperatures turn cold tonight with lows in the 30s under mainly clear skies. We start the work week dry and mild with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Tuesday continues the dry streak with highs in the 40s. Rain returns as we bid Tuesday adieu. We start Wednesday with wintry showers for the morning commute. Those showers will transition to rain earlier in the afternoon. The upper 50s to low 60s return for Thursday, but will be accompanied by rain.

MONDAY

MORNING: 32

AFTERNOON: 50

Mostly cloudy

TUESDAY

MORNING: 31

AFTERNOON: 44

Cloudy

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 34

AFTERNOON: 44

AM snow to rain

THURSDAY

MORNING: 47

AFTERNOON: 56

Scattered showers

FRIDAY

MORNING: 40

AFTERNOON: 40

PM showers

