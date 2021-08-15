Mild for Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tonight is another cool and quiet night. The work-week starts dry but the shower chances increase into the late afternoon Monday with unsettled weather on tap through much of the week as temperatures move back into the 80s. The heat and humidity are on the increase ... and we know what that means: increased chances for daily showers and t-storms, but certainly not a washout.

MONDAY

MORNING: 57

AFTERNOON: 80

Dry start with scattered showers in the afternoon

TUESDAY

MORNING: 67

AFTERNOON: 76

Scattered showers and t-storms

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 68

AFTERNOON: 83

Scattered showers and t-storms

THURSDAY

MORNING: 69

AFTERNOON: 81

Scattered shower and t-storms

FRIDAY

MORNING: 68

AFTERNOON: 83

Scattered showers and t-storms

