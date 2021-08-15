Watch
Mild for Monday

Monday comes in dry but ends wet
7 First Alert Forecast 6 p.m. Update, Sunday, August 15
Posted at 7:07 PM, Aug 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-15 19:56:54-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tonight is another cool and quiet night. The work-week starts dry but the shower chances increase into the late afternoon Monday with unsettled weather on tap through much of the week as temperatures move back into the 80s. The heat and humidity are on the increase ... and we know what that means: increased chances for daily showers and t-storms, but certainly not a washout.

MONDAY
MORNING: 57
AFTERNOON: 80
Dry start with scattered showers in the afternoon

TUESDAY
MORNING: 67
AFTERNOON: 76
Scattered showers and t-storms

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 68
AFTERNOON: 83
Scattered showers and t-storms

THURSDAY
MORNING: 69
AFTERNOON: 81
Scattered shower and t-storms

FRIDAY
MORNING: 68
AFTERNOON: 83
Scattered showers and t-storms

