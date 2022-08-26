Mild and muggy with scattered showers and thundershowers for your Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A weak cold front will move through Western New York bringing showers and thundershowers to the area. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with heavy downpours and damaging winds possible. Sunny on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s on Sunday.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Showers. upper 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. storms, near 80.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Valley fog, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.
MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, upper 70s.