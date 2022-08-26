Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Mild and muggy with scattered showers and thundershowers for your Friday

Unsettled weather today with sctd. showers and thundershowers
Friday Weather
Posted at 7:49 AM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 07:49:30-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A weak cold front will move through Western New York bringing showers and thundershowers to the area. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with heavy downpours and damaging winds possible. Sunny on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s on Sunday.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Showers. upper 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. storms, near 80.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Valley fog, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, upper 70s.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018