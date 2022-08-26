Mild and muggy with scattered showers and thundershowers for your Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A weak cold front will move through Western New York bringing showers and thundershowers to the area. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with heavy downpours and damaging winds possible. Sunny on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s on Sunday.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Showers. upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. storms, near 80.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Valley fog, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, upper 70s.

