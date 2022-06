Mild and dry tonight, Clouds gather on Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Today's Forecast is...

MONDAY

MORNING: Sun and high clouds. Cool start. Near 50 (40s Southern Tier)

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mild. A spot shower or thundershower by evening. Near 70.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Clouds, some sun, and a leftover shower. Not as cool. Near 60.

AFTERNOON: Times of clouds and sun. A pop-up shower or t-storm. High: Near 80.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Hazy sun. Warm. 70.

AFTERNOON: Hazy sun, hot, and muggy. A PM t-storm. 87.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Showers exit. Muggy. 65

AFTERNOON: A blend of clouds and sun. 81