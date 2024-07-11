Meteor showers, full moon and more: These celestial events are happening in the July Sky

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — July is here and with it comes a great view of the Miky Way Galaxy, especially in the southeastern sky.

You'll be able to see it all month long. You can even use cool apps to locate stars and planets if you don't know where to find them. And be sure to go to a dark place away from city lights to give yourself the best views of any celestial events.

On July 14th and 15th, Uranus will team up with Mars in the early-morning eastern sky. As long as the sky is clear, it's beneficial to have a telescope to be able to spot the two planets.

The full Thunder Moon will rise on July 21st. It's named for the frequent thunderstorms at this time of year. It's also known as the "Buck Moon".

And if you love shooting stars, the Delta Aquariids Meteor Shower will happen later this month. It's an average show that can produce up to 20 shooting stars per hour at its peak. It's produced by debris left behind from the comets Marsden and Kracht. The shower typically runs every year from July 12 -August 23, and this year it will peak on the night of July 28 and the morning of July 29. The best viewing will be after midnight from a dark location away from city lights. They can appear anywhere in the sky.

Stargazing is a great meditative experience, and it gives us a direct connection to the universe.

